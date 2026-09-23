US Park Police officer injured in Loudoun County crash that shut down Route 50; lanes reopened

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The Brief Route 50 was closed in both directions in Loudoun County near Dulles West Boulevard and Loudoun County Parkway. A U.S. Park Police officer on a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene after the crash.



A U.S. Park Police officer on a motorcycle was injured in a crash that shut down Route 50 in Loudoun County for several hours Wednesday.

What we know:

Loudoun County deputies said the on-duty officer was involved in a crash with a vehicle at the intersection of Little River Turnpike (Route 50) and the Loudoun County Parkway around 1:45 p.m.

The officer suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The occupants in the other vehicle were not injured, officials said.

The crash shut down both lanes of Route 50 at Dulles West Boulevard and Loudoun County Parkway. All lanes have since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.