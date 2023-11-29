LIVE: Funeral service, procession happening now former first lady Rosalynn Carter

The funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter has wrapped up, and a procession is underway in her hometown of Plains, ending a three-day celebration of life for the global humanitarian, social activist, and public servant.

Members of the Carter family are walking the streets of Plains, addressing and thanking those who have lined the streets, just as the former president and his wife did for his inauguration parade.

Former President Jimmy Carter, numerous family members and close friends were in attendance at Marantha Baptist Church.

The service was led once again by Pastor Tony Lowden. Speakers will include John William Carter and Donnel Jeffrey Carter. Josephine Beverly Murphy, Charles Jeffrey Carter and Adeline Kane Chuldenko are providing readings of the scripture.

The Carters' favorite pianist and Pianist to the Presidents, David Osborne, was on the piano, joined by the Maranatha Baptist Church Choir, Georgia Southwestern State University's Concert Choir and Southwest Civic Chorus and Joanna Maddox.

Carter died peacefully at her Plains, Georgia home on Nov. 19 at the age of 96. Her family was by her side.

For 77 years, she had been by the side of the love of her life, former President Jimmy Carter. The two would rise from the peanut farm to the Georgia Governor’s mansion, and on to the White House together.

"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," President Carter once recalled about her. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

The 99-year-old former president was also there Tuesday as dignitaries gathered at Glenn Memorial Church on the Emory University campus in Atlanta in a fond tribute to the much beloved first lady.

"He never wants to be very far from her," Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander said.

After the ceremony, her body was driven one last time by the Carter Center, where her body lay in repose with hundreds of people paying their respects on Monday evening.

The motorcade then made the long trek back home, one last time.

Georgia State Patrol troopers stood guard over her casket as it sat in a place of honor at the Carters' church in Plains, Georgia. A photo shared by the Carter Center shows the somber scene at Maranatha Baptist Church.

It will be there that an invitation-only funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. for the former first lady.

The proceedings on Wednesday will underscore the simpler constants in Rosalynn Carter’s life. The sanctuary in Plains seats fewer people than the balcony at Glenn Memorial Church where she was honored Tuesday. Maranatha, tucked away at the edge of Plains where the town gives way to cotton fields, has no powerful organ. But there is a wooden cross that Jimmy Carter fashioned in his woodshop and offering plates that he turned on his lathe.

Barricades are set up along the route for the public to pay their respects.

Her hearse will pass Plains Methodist Church where she married young Navy Lt. Jimmy Carter in 1946. And it will return, finally, to what locals call "the Carter compound," property that includes the former first couple’s one-story ranch house, the pond where she fished, the security outposts for the Secret Service agents who protected her for 47 years.

She will be buried in view of the front porch of the home where the 39th American president still lives.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.