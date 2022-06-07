Rockville community asked to shelter in place as police search for suspected gunman

Police are asking residents in a Rockville community to shelter in place due to an individual who is believed to be armed.

Authorities say there's heavy police activity in the area of the Rose Hill Falls community and surrounding streets in the area of Great Falls Road.

Homeowners are being asked to lock all doors until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.