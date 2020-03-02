Rock & Roll Hotel on DC's H Street Corridor forced to close, cancel shows

article

One of the District's go-to places for music and food has closed its doors for good.

The Rock & Roll Hotel was a fixture along the H Street Corridor for more than a decade, but on Monday, the hotel says it was forced to close.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The business owners say it faced stiff competition from other music venues, plus a drop in ticket sales and higher costs led to the closing.

Previously booked shows at the venue have been canceled.

