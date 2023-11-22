A theft ring suspected of targeting an Amazon Fresh store in Montgomery County and getting away with hundreds of dollars in stolen merchandise is still on the loose.

Now, the Montgomery County Police Department wants your help catching the thieves.

On Monday, the suspects walked out of the Amazon Fresh grocery store – located on Wisconsin Avenue – with bags filled with Bounty paper towels.

They stole a lot of them, according to investigators.

Retail theft ring strikes Amazon Fresh grocery store in Chevy Chase

The Montgomery County Police Department has released surveillance video in hopes someone gives them a tip to catch the four thieves.

Customers FOX 5 spoke with Wednesday hope officers arrest the suspects.

There just has to be a better way," said Susan Dunnings. "It's scary. I'm nervous about going out at a time like this at night to go shopping because you don't know what's going to happen. There's a lot of crime in the city. I just think it's troubling, and it's unfortunate."

"I think it's horrible for people trying to make a living off of their own businesses," added Patricia Patton. "This grocery store is for everyone in the community, and it's just bad both ways."

Call Montgomery County police if you have any information about these individuals.

Check out the surveillance video below: