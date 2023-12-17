Man shot, killed after brandishing rifle towards officers in Stafford County

A man in Stafford County was shot and killed after he brandished a rifle towards deputies.

Police responded to a disturbance in the 2400 block of Richmond Highway around 12:20 a.m. According to police, as deputies made contact with the complainant, an adult male resident of the home brandished a rifle towards the deputies.

Deputies repeatedly ordered the man to drop the weapon, but he failed to comply. Police say deputies fired their weapons and the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.



There were no other injuries at the scene and southbound Richmond Highway was closed this morning for the investigation.

The deputies involved have been placed on routine administrative leave. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.



