Rescue underway for worker buried in Montgomery County trench collapse

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Potomac Technical Rescue after Trench Collapse

The Brief A worker was buried in a trench collapse while working on a house in Potomac. More than 65 rescue officials responded to the scene to assist the man as he was buried up to his waist. Officials said the man was working to waterproof a home when the dirt collapsed.



A technical rescue is underway in Potomac for a worker who was buried in a trench collapse Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery County rescue officials.

What we know:

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Falls Bridge Lane.

Officials said the man was working to waterproof a single-family home when the dirt collapsed. The worker was initially trapped up to his armpits, but other workers were able to move some dirt away from his chest area.

Rescue officials arrived to find the man buried up to his waist in dirt. He is being evaluated, and his vitals are being monitored as officials work to free him.

Around 5:50 p.m., officials were 75% complete with extracting the man as they breached the interior basement wall of the home. A vacuum truck was used to remove soil from the hole.

Falls Bridge Lane is closed between Falls Road and Newall Road near the Potomac Village Shopping Center as nearly 65 rescue personnel remain on scene as of 5 p.m.