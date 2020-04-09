Report: Husband of woman who started accidental Thanksgiving tradition died while fighting COVID-19
PHOENIX - A man who made national headlines following an accidental Thanksgiving dinner invite from a complete stranger says a member of the host family has died while fighting COVID-19.
Back in 2016, Jamal Hinton, then 17, received a random text from Wanda Dench, inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner. At the time, Hinton did not know Dench, and Dench had accidentally texted Hinton's number.
Instead of un-inviting Hinton, Dench still extended an invite to Hinton, thus starting an annual tradition that was still going strong as of 2019. Outside of Thanksgiving, Hinton and Dench kept in touch via texts regularly, and Hinton said he sees Dench about once every two months.
On Wednesday night, Hinton announced via his unverified Twitter page that Dench's husband, Lonnie, died on Sunday.
Advertisement
On April 1, Hinton announced that both Wanda and Lonnie tested positive for COVID-19 and that Lonnie was in the hospital fighting both COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Hinton and his girlfriend posted a video on YouTube on the same topic on April 3 but gave limited information out of respect for the Dench family. The two also declined media interviews.
Additional resources
LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map
FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus
Coronavirus (COVID-19)
How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
Arizona COVID-19 Response
Public resources, FAQ, webinars
https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus
On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.
In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.