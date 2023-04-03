Red Line Metro service suspended between Gallery Place, NoMa-Gallaudet

Red Line Metro service has been suspended between Gallery Place and NoMa-Gallaudet due to an unauthorized person on the tracks at Judiciary Square.

Metro Transit Police are investigating. Shuttle buses are available between Gallery Place and NoMa.

Metrobus X2 is an alternate from Gallery Place to Union Station. Green Line is your best option between Fort Totten and Downtown D.C.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.