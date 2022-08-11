Red light runners captured on camera in series of near-misses at Howard County intersections

A string of near-misses captured on video at intersections in Howard County are being used by police to highlight the dangers of running red lights.

The video was released by authorities for the National Coalition for Safer Roads Stop on Red Week and shows over a dozen near-misses that have occurred over the last eight months.

Police say Howard County has 26 active camera sites monitoring 18 intersections.

They say camera systems have been shown to reduce red-light crash fatality rates in large cities by 21 percent and by 14 percent at signalized intersections.