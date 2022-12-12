Rape victim says she's 'disgusted' after her accused rapist walked free

A man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl in Fairfax County is free and no longer behind bars after the prosecution failed to submit their evidence on time.

It's a case that dates back to the 1980s in Springfield.

A then 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a family friend. Today, the young girl, now a grown woman walked into a Fairfax County courtroom to share her testimony but left terrified.

"I'm disgusted. Disgusted. Disgusted," said Jenneane.

Due to the sensitivity of this case, FOX5 will not disclose the victim's last name.

The man Jenneane says raped her walked away a free man on Monday.

"It's traumatizing. It's exhausting. It's draining," she describes.



As exhausting as it can be for a victim to retell their story, she was ready to testify.

"A family friend if you will - groomed me, coerced me, lured me, manipulated me and my parents," she says. "He's a sick predator"



Fairfax County Police say Robert Brent Reynolds was facing sexual assault charges for what he allegedly did to Jenneane between 1983 to 1986.

"Rape and oral sodomy," she says.

Jenneane says the Commonwealth's Attorney had all the evidence to put him away - including Reynold's admission.

"We had a ton of evidence. A ton of evidence. The control calls. My testimony. Everything that I said. The 9-page police report," are just a number of things the prosecution had available.

Reynold's attorney George Freeman says the Commonwealth's attorney failed to submit their discovery or evidence by a November deadline, so a judge dismissed the case with prejudice.

FOX5 reached out to Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano's office about the case.

In a statement a spokesperson says:

"We were surprised and disappointed to see the judge’s ruling this morning to dismiss this case – which ran directly counter to a ruling received on this same matter on Friday from a different judge. Based on Friday’s ruling, the victim was present in court today and prepared to testify, and the team was prepared to go to trial. While we’re disappointed that the victim was denied the opportunity to be heard in court today, the office is continuing to evaluate all options on this case."



We previously told you about two other sexual assault cases in Fairfax County in which the discovery deadline was missed. One of those cases was dismissed with prejudice.

In the other case, the suspect was allowed to plea down and was freed on time served.

The family friend of the victim in that case filed a federal lawsuit last week against Commonwealth attorney Steve Descano's office alleging a civil right violation.

"Why? What's going on there? What is going on? This is a pattern," said Jeanneane.



A pattern she says doesn't help other victims who want to share their truth.



"Why would they tell? The same reason I never told. Nobody will believe me. Nobody will fight for me."



Jenneane says she plans to look into other legal options.

When it comes to Reynolds, in this particular case, because it was dismissed with prejudice it means he cannot face the same charges again.