Quince Orchard HS football shut down after 6 cases of COVID confirmed

A Gaithersburg high school has had to put its football program on pause after six cases of COVID were confirmed among students at the school.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County public schools says it is believed that the cases are connected to football.

According to a letter sent home to parents, at least six students who were present at school on Aug. 16 tested positive for COVID on Aug. 17.

School officials say following Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) guidelines, individuals who were known to have direct contact with those infected have been notified and advised to quarantine.

They add that unless you are notified directly, your child does not need to be tested or quarantine.

Parents are encouraged to monitor their students for any COVID-like symptoms and keep them home if they are sick.