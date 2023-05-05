An investigation into an alleged purse snatching lead police in Annapolis to a house where they found homemade ghost guns, firearm parts, a 3D printer and drugs.

Police were called to the unit block of Melrob Court just before 9:50 p.m. Tuesday where a woman reported that two masked suspects assaulted her and stole her purse. While officers were speaking with the woman, she began getting notifications that her stolen credit card was being used at a gas station just a few blocks away.

Investigators went to the gas station and reviewed surveillance footage that showed the suspects making purchases before leaving in a vehicle.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Purse snatchers lead cops to homemade ghost guns, marijuana in Annapolis: police (Annapolis Police Department)

Officers tracked them down in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue and arrested Charles Boyd III, 19, and Brandon White Jr, 19, both of Annapolis.

In the vehicle, officers recovered victim’s credit card and 122 grams of marijuana.

In a house they were seen entering and exiting before their arrest, police recovered four firearms, numerous firearm parts, a 3D printer, ammunition and 4.9 kilograms of marijuana. Two of the firearms were privately manufactured with no serial numbers.

Officials say Boyd and White were also connected to an armed robbery in the 1200 block of Graff Court on the April 27th. Both are being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond in connection with both cases.

A resident of the home, Eric Harley, 31, of Annapolis, was charged with numerous drug and weapons offenses. He was released on his own recognizance.