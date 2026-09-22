Proposed bill could bring more privately funded parking tickets to DC

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The Brief A proposed bill could bring more parking tickets to Washington, D.C. The bill would allow organizations to pay off-duty parking enforcement officers to target troubled areas. DPW said it is reviewing the legislation to see how it could work.



A bill proposed in the D.C. Council could bring more parking tickets to some of the busiest streets by letting business groups, universities and other organizations pay for off-duty parking enforcement officers to target troubled spots.

What we know:

Under the proposal, an organization, like a business improvement district, could enter into an agreement with the Department of Public Works (DPW) to work in areas where double-parking, blocked driveways or cars sitting for too long are a problem.

"Businesses often tell us they’d like more targeted enforcement to improve turnover and congestion that impacts them, and residents are frustrated when they see drivers park illegally over and over," said D.C. Councilmember Brianne Nadeau.

Nadeau, who introduced the bill, said DPW would be in charge of those agreements. She said the goal is to put extra enforcement in high-traffic areas without pulling officers from other parts of the city.

"We have reviewed the legislation, and we’re trying to ascertain from an operational standpoint of how we can roll a program like this out," said Johnny Gaither, DPW Parking Enforcement Administrator.

The bill could also allow certain special officers, including those working around university campuses, to write parking tickets in the areas they already patrol.

Nadeau says the measure could help keep fire hydrants, driveways and travel lanes clear, and help businesses get more turnover at curbside spaces.

"We do this with MPD, and now, under my bill, we do it with parking enforcement officers," Nadeau said.

D.C. Councilmember Robert White raised concerns about the proposal.

"I have not heard from universities, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist. I have heard over and over again from residents who are being killed by these tickets and fees," White said.

What's next:

The bill is in the early stages, as it was just introduced and still needs to move through the council before it can become law.

There are also questions about how much the tickets could cost. DPW is still reviewing the legislation to see how it could work.