Pro-Palestinian rally ramping up at DC's Union Station

Another pro-Palestinian rally kicked off Friday afternoon in the nation's capital.

So far, FOX 5 estimates a few hundred people are demonstrating in front of Union Station.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The gathering began around 4:30 p.m.

Friday's rally comes after Wednesday's clash between law enforcement and anti-war demonstrators outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters in southeast, Washington.

Organizers of Tuesday's "March for Israel" believe over 200,000 people from around the country came to their rally at the National Mall.

D.C.s Union Station decorated with wreaths for the holidays

Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas after the militant group launched its Oct. 7 incursion. Some 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial attack, and around 240 were taken captive by militants.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.