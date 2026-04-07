Route 28 could expand to ease Northern Virginia traffic

The Brief Prince William County is considering widening a 2.5-mile stretch of Route 28 from four to six lanes to reduce congestion. The project could cost hundreds of millions and may require utility relocation, drainage upgrades, and potential impacts to nearby properties. A vote is expected on whether to move forward, with coordination needed across multiple jurisdictions and VDOT.



Prince William County leaders are considering a major expansion of Route 28 to ease congestion along one of Northern Virginia’s busiest corridors.

What we know:

Prince William County leaders are weighing a plan to widen Route 28 to address traffic congestion after scrapping a bypass project last year.

County leaders are deciding Tuesday night on whether to move forward with a widening plan that could cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

The proposal would widen about 2.5 miles of Route 28, from Liberia Avenue in Manassas to the Fairfax County line, expanding from four lanes to six.

County officials say the corridor is already developed, which means expansion could require relocating utilities, upgrading drainage and potentially affecting nearby properties – which could be costly.

Leaders are also considering intersection improvements as part of a broader effort to improve traffic flow.

The backstory:

The plan follows the county’s decision last year to scrap a bypass project due to rising costs, community opposition and lack of regional support.

What's next:

The Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on whether to move forward with the widening project or not.

The effort would involve coordination between Prince William County, Fairfax County, the City of Manassas and VDOT.