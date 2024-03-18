Prince George's County police searching for suspect in deadly weekend hit-and-run

Prince George’s County police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly weekend hit and run.

Around 9:20 p.m. on March 17, officers responded to the 13000 block of Laurel Bowie Road in the unincorporated section of Laurel for the report of a pedestrian struck.

At the scene, officers found a man in the roadway suffering from severe trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 38-year-old Duane Lyons of Laurel.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved driver struck Lyons in the northbound lanes of Laurel Bowie Road. The driver did not remain on the scene.

Police say the striking vehicle is believed to be a dark gray Jaguar with heavy front-end damage.