Prince George’s County police helicopter makes emergency landing

A Prince George's County Police Department helicopter made an emergency landing Thursday evening near Hillcrest Heights.

Police say at around 7:47 p.m., the department's helicopter, "Guardian" received an emergency light while they were in the air on patrol.

The helicopter crew then made the decision to make an emergency landing in the 3700 block of Branch Avenue.

Police say the crew is safe.