Prince George’s County officer escapes serious injury after dragged by stolen vehicle during traffic stop, police say

An officer escaped serious injury after being dragged by a driver in a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop early Friday morning in Prince George's County, authorities say.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. when a stolen vehicle was reported in the Chillum area. An officer responded to the 2100 block of Drexel Street and attempted to stop the vehicle.

During the stop the driver drove off dragging the officer for a very short distance, police say. The officer was not seriously injured and was not transported to the hospital.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle has not yet been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.