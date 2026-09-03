Prince George’s County leaders update families on school bus problems

Prince George’s County school leaders held a telephone town hall Wednesday night to address parent concerns after a disastrous first week of student transportation.

The Brief Officials said the backlog of roughly 10,000 students without bus routes has been cleared. Some routes are lasting up to four hours a day, a situation parents say is unacceptable. Leaders are shifting focus to commuter times and improving communication with families.



Officials said the original backlog of roughly 10,000 students without bus routes has now been cleared, but significant issues remain.

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Some routes are lasting up to four hours a day, two hours each way, a situation parents say is unacceptable.

The district’s first priority was ensuring students had bus assignments and that the Chipmonk app used by families was functioning. Leaders said they are now shifting focus to commuter times, which remain inconsistent, with errors in pickup locations and routes that are not yet streamlined.

Another priority is improving communication with families. The district is creating an email system that will guarantee responses within 24 to 48 hours and is automating its phone system. Staff overseeing these additions will need training, and new leadership in the transportation department is still assessing the full scope of issues.

Officials cautioned there is no quick fix, but said improvements are underway.

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