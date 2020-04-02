Prince George’s County cop tests positive for COVID-19

A Prince George’s County police officer has been confirmed as having the novel coronavirus, the department said on Thursday.

They say the officer has been assigned to duties with minimal contact with the public.

He began feeling ill on March 25 – and has not reported for work since.

The officer continues to self isolate, and a multiple colleagues are now in quarantine.

The police and the county health department are trying to determine how he became infected, and who he may have had contact with.

They are currently conducting “deep cleaning” on the officer’s workspace.

