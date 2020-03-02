Primary date error prompts DC officials to mail new voter cards

article

Officials in Washington, D.C. said new voter registration cards would be mailed to more than 25,000 residents after learning that incorrect information about the primary date was sent to voters.

The D.C. Board of Elections said Wednesday that 25,785 people got the wrong information, news outlets reported. Last week, officials originally said only 5,000 voters had been affected.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The primary election in Washington is June 2. An old primary date was listed in mailings of information to newly registered voters.

It was unclear when residents would receive the corrected information in the mail. A rush order was placed on new voter registration cards for affected residents, board spokeswoman LaDawne White said.