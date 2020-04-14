President Donald Trump announces immediate halt of funding to World Health Organization



President Donald Trump announced that the United States would be immediately suspending its funding to the World Health Organization amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The president made his comments in a Tuesday press briefing, where he claimed that the global health organization “must be held accountable” for “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

President Trump’s own administration has been heavily criticized for its preparation and response to the novel coronavirus. Trump himself has been criticized for downplaying the severity of the of the crisis in previous weeks.



The president said the outbreak could have been contained at its source and spared lives had the U.N. health agency done a better job investigating reports coming out of China.

The president said the United states will continue to engage with the organization to see if it can make "meaningful reform."



The Associated Press contributed to this story.