President Biden announces plan for federal worker pay raises

President Joe Biden on Friday announced a plan to give federal workers a pay raise.

Under the plan, federal employees will receive an average 2.7% raise overall.

"Specifically, I have determined that for 2022, the across-the-board base pay increase will be 2.2 percent and locality pay increases will average 0.5 percent, resulting in an overall average increase of 2.7 percent for civilian Federal employees, consistent with the assumption in my 2022 Budget," the president wrote in a letter to Congress.

The adjustment would go into effect on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

