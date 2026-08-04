Powerball jackpot climbs to $786M ahead of Wednesday drawing

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The Brief No ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot has grown to an estimated $786 million, with a cash value of $341.6 million. One ticket sold in Wisconsin won $2 million by matching five numbers with Power Play.



The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $786 million after no one won the top prize in Monday night’s drawing.

What were Monday’s Powerball numbers?

The winning numbers for Monday, Aug. 3, were:

8, 30, 41, 48 and 54

The red Powerball was 4, and the Power Play multiplier was 2X.

No ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot.

Did anyone win a prize?

A ticket sold in Wisconsin matched all five white balls and included Power Play, earning a $2 million prize.

No ticket won the standard $1 million Match 5 prize without Power Play, according to Powerball.

Powerball jackpot value as of Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The estimated jackpot is $786 million, with a one-time cash option of $341.6 million before taxes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Ticket sales deadlines vary by jurisdiction and may fall one to two hours before the drawing.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play in most participating jurisdictions.

Players select five numbers from 1 through 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 through 26. The jackpot is won by matching all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.

Jackpot winners can choose between an annuity paid through 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a one-time lump-sum payment. Both advertised amounts are before federal and local taxes.