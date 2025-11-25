Powerball jackpot surges to $681 million ahead of Wednesday drawing

article

The Brief The Powerball jackpot is now at $681 million. Wednesday, Nov. 26 is the next drawing for the huge cash prize. Monday's winning numbers were 8,16, 26, 30, 58, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.



The Powerball jackpot has soared to $681 million after no player matched all six winning numbers from Monday night's drawing.

What were the winning numbers from Monday night's drawing?

By the numbers:

The winning numbers were 8,16, 26, 30, 58, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Big picture view:

The next Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 pm ET on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

How to play Powerball

What you can do:

Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Powerball drawings are also livestreamed on the Powerball website.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Powerball website. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



