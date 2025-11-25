Powerball jackpot surges to $681 million ahead of Wednesday drawing
The Powerball jackpot has soared to $681 million after no player matched all six winning numbers from Monday night's drawing.
What were the winning numbers from Monday night's drawing?
By the numbers:
The winning numbers were 8,16, 26, 30, 58, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.
When is the next Powerball drawing?
Big picture view:
The next Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 pm ET on Wednesday, Nov. 26.
How to play Powerball
What you can do:
Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Powerball drawings are also livestreamed on the Powerball website.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Powerball website. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.