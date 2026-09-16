Power grid upgrades underway in Northern Virginia to address severe weather, rising demand

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The Brief Dominion Energy is making upgrades to strengthen infrastructure and prevent outages. The company said its goal is to upgrade 1,000 miles of lines across their system. Nearly 30 projects are underway in Northern Virginia.



Severe weather and a massive surge in data centers are putting pressure on the power grid in the Washington, D.C., region. Dominion Energy is making upgrades in an effort to prevent outages.

What we know:

East Marshall Street in Middleburg was cordoned off and transformed into a high-stakes work site as crews worked to update the electrical power system to combat severe weather and curb power outages.

"Being out in the country, you can't gauge that. If you're in a more populated area, it seems to get fixed a lot quicker, but when you're out in the country, they'll last a little bit longer, and that's why a lot of us have generators, so we're not dependent on the electric company," said Middleburg resident Debora Stehly.

Two feet below ground, work was underway to restore and protect lines from the elements.

"Customers that qualify for the program, they suffer 8.6 hours during an outage, and we have reduced that to 2–3 minutes," said Mikela Spriggs-Massenburg, the Electrical District Marketing and Communications Coordinator for Grid Resiliency & Underground.

"The longest outage that I've experienced since I've been living here is eight hours at the most," said Stehly.

Over the last three years, Northern Virginia has seen a nearly 60% improvement in how long customers are without power. Even so, Middleburg resident Patience Frenzel blames the booming data center campuses for increased blackouts and more.

"I think the data centers have a lot to do with it, and I wish that we didn't have them," Frenzel said.

"I'm not so sure about the outages, but I have noticed that compared to last year, my bill is up," said resident Jessica Berumen.

In Loudoun County alone, crews have storm-proofed more than 14 miles of main power lines. They are working on 63 more.

Dominion said the goal is to upgrade about 1,000 miles of lines across the system. They have finished about 400 miles so far.

"The goal is to reduce repair locations during major outages and improve the grid resiliency so that impacts all customers across the board, even our high-powered customers, including data centers," Spriggs-Massenburg said.

Nearly 30 of the projects are underway in Northern Virginia, with the goal of strengthening infrastructure, moving power lines underground and improving reliability.