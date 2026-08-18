Potomac River searched after overturned kayak spotted near Vaso Island
POTOMAC, Md. - First responders are searching the Potomac River near Vaso Island and the Carderock Cliffs after a hiker on the Billy Goat Trail spotted an overturned kayak Tuesday morning.
Crews began the search around 7 a.m.
Swift‑water rescue boats and teams have been dispatched and are in the water conducting the search.
This is a developing story - stay with FOX 5.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.