Expand / Collapse search

Potomac River searched after overturned kayak spotted near Vaso Island

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated August 18, 2026 8:28 AM EDT Published August 18, 2026 8:24 AM EDT
Livestream

POTOMAC, Md. - First responders are searching the Potomac River near Vaso Island and the Carderock Cliffs after a hiker on the Billy Goat Trail spotted an overturned kayak Tuesday morning.

Crews began the search around 7 a.m. 

Swift‑water rescue boats and teams have been dispatched and are in the water conducting the search.

This is a developing story - stay with FOX 5.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

NewsMarylandMontgomery County