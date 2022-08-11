Popular Georgetown Cupcake shop shut down by DC Health Department

article

A massively popular cupcake store in Northwest D.C. has been shut down, according to a notice from health officials.

As of Thursday morning, Georgetown Cupcake, which is located at 3301 M Street, has a noticed posted on its door that says the establishment is closed until further notice "for a violation(s) of the District of Columbia food code regulations, which presents an imminent health hazard to the public."

People waiting in a queue outside Georgetown Cupcake store. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The notice, which is dated August 10, was posted by D.C. Health's Division of Food. It did not specify they exact reason for the closure.

In response to the notice, Georgetown Cupcake released the following statement:

"Our business license (which was posted on-site) had expired and caused the shut down. We immediately filed to renew it and hope to be open again as soon as possible. There were no other health code violations. We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers!"

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 27: A windy and cold day did not deter people from waiting in line at Georgetown Cupcake on Thursday December 27, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt McClain for The Washington Post via Getty Images) Expand

Georgetown Cupcake is wildly popular with people across the D.C. area and almost always features a long line up the block on M Street.

The store was first opened in D.C. in 2008 by Sisters Katherine Kallinis Berman and Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne. Since then, the store's popularity has led to the sisters creating their own reality show, writing bestselling books, and expanding their cupcake stores to Bethesda, New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.