A Forest Heights police officer shot a man Monday outside the Safeway in the Rivertowne Commons Market Place, according to the department's Deputy Chief Kirk Banton.

Deputy Chief Banton told reporters in the shopping center that around 5:30 p.m., several officers stopped a car they believed was linked to an assault suspect.

When the officers asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, Deputy Chief Banton said the suspect initially refused the commands but later stepped out armed with a knife.

Police shooting at Oxon Hill shopping center under investigation

What happened between the officers' commands and the driver exiting the vehicle with a weapon is still under investigation. But Deputy Chief Banton said one officer eventually shot the suspect.

The man was taken to a local hospital with what Banton described as "non-life-threatening" injuries.

The officers involved were wearing body cameras, and the deputy chief said that the footage will be investigated internally and with the help of the Prince George's County Police Department.