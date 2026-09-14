New proposals aim to help Montgomery County residents with rising costs

The Brief A package of bills will be introduced in Montgomery County to address affordability for some residents. The county council will consider the three bills after they are introduced Tuesday, Sept. 15. A public hearing for the bills will be held on Oct. 13.



Three new proposals in Montgomery County could provide some relief for residents.

What we know:

The county council is considering tax breaks to address affordability. The package of bills aims to help those who need it most.

It comes after the council eliminated a $692 property tax credit that all homeowners had been receiving.

"My job is to be responsible for this county, and having a program where even the wealthy could qualify was not okay," said Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-Gonzalez.

The three bills will be introduced on Tuesday.

One raises the income limit for the Homeowners Property Tax Credit from $75,000 to $106,000, allowing more people to qualify.

The second bill would give eligible public school employees, including teachers, bus drivers and janitors, a property tax credit of up to $2,500 per year, similar to what first responders already receive.

The third bill would give a $500 tax credit per child under age six to those making less than $15,000 per year.

What they're saying:

Councilmember Kate Stewart is sponsoring the package. She says these are targeted and progressive tax credits.

"I've heard people's concerns, and I think the best thing we can do in Montgomery County is to look at our taxes and how we do them so we have in place an equitable, progressive tax system that benefits members of our community and those in need," Stewart said. "That's the goal I have, and these three bills help us move forward on that path."

"I do think that every little bit helps. I do think that until our county really addresses the structural issues with the budget deficits, it won't be as effective as it could be," said Kirsten Williams, member of the Greater Capital Area Association of REALTORS (GCAAR) Board of Directors.

A public hearing for the bills will be held on Oct. 13.