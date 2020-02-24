Police searching for suspect caught on camera shooting at man in DC

DC Police have released new video of a fight that happened over the weekend, which led to a shooting.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue in Northeast on Saturday afternoon.

Police are looking for the man in the purple hat seen in the video above. They believe he shot at a man but missed. He's wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police are hoping your tips could identify him at 202-727-9099.