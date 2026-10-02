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Police search for missing nonverbal 16-year-old girl with autism last seen in Silver Spring

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Updated October 2, 2026 8:46 AM EDT Published October 2, 2026 8:45 AM EDT

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities have issued a Purple Alert for a missing nonverbal 16-year-old girl with autism last seen early Friday in Silver Spring.

The Brief

    • Authorities issued a Purple Alert for a missing nonverbal 16-year-old girl with autism in Silver Spring.
    • Keylijah Holt was last seen around 3:30 a.m. near 16th Street and East-West Highway.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery County Police at 301-279-8000.

Keylijah Holt was last seen around 3:30 a.m. in the area of 16th Street and East-West Highway. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair styled in twists.

Police search for missing nonverbal 16-year-old girl with autism last seen in Silver Spring (Montgomery County Department of Police)

Police said Holt was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, and black sneakers with white trim.

Anyone with information regarding Holt's whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency line at 301-279-8000.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Department of Police.

NewsMissing PersonsMontgomery County