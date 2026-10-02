Police search for missing nonverbal 16-year-old girl with autism last seen in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities have issued a Purple Alert for a missing nonverbal 16-year-old girl with autism last seen early Friday in Silver Spring.
Keylijah Holt was last seen around 3:30 a.m. in the area of 16th Street and East-West Highway. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair styled in twists.
Police search for missing nonverbal 16-year-old girl with autism last seen in Silver Spring (Montgomery County Department of Police)
Police said Holt was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, and black sneakers with white trim.
Anyone with information regarding Holt's whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency line at 301-279-8000.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Department of Police.