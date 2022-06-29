Police search for vandals who spray-painted a playground in Manassas

Police are asking for help identifying at least three individuals who are believed to have spray-painted multiple pieces of playground equipment at Signal Hill Park.

Authorities say the vandalism took place Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. at the park, which is located at 9300 Signal View Drive in Manassas.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found various pieces of playground equipment with spray paint markings.

There were also numerous spray paint cans and evidence linking to the persons of interest in the image below.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact the Manassas Park Police Department at 703-361-1136.

