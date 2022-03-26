Police search for suspects who shot and injured Uber driver in Southeast DC Friday night

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting of an Uber driver Friday night in Southeast.

Police say just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Bruce Street to find a victim who had been shot in the lower leg. The victim told police he was an Uber driver who picked up two passengers at the intersection of South View and Spring Drive in Oxen Hill, Maryland, and was scheduled to drop them off at Johnson Middle School located at 1600 Bruce Place SE.

Upon nearing the school, the two suspects asked the driver to drop them off further down the street on Bruce Place. When the car arrived at the new destination, both suspects pulled out guns and pointed them at the driver's head. The driver says the suspects then asked him for his keys, but were only able to take away the victim's house keys.

The victim says he then exited the car, and that's when one of the suspects shot him in the leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and is expected to recover.

Police say after the shooting the two suspects fled the scene in the victim's car, which is a silver Toyota Corolla. They were last seen driving down the 1400 block of Shippen Lane SE, towards Alabama Avenue SE.

Police are still searching for the car and the suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.