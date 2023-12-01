Police search for kangaroo spotted hopping Friday morning in Ontario, Canada
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We don't know what it is on Friday about animals in unlikely places. First, it was a cow on the run in Grand Rapids and at nearly the exact same moment, a kangaroo was spotted hopping around in Ontario, Canada.
Canadian police are searching for a kangaroo who was spotted hopping on the side of the road in the city of Oshawa – a small city east of Toronto.
Paul Rellinger captured video of the hopping marsupial on Friday morning. He was driving his 13-year-old to school when he spotted the kangaroo.
"We thought it was a deer, but then saw it hopping along the side of the road," said Rellinger.
Regional police said they got several calls about the animal around 7:40 a.m. but couldn't find the kangaroo when they arrived.
They advised anyone who spots the kangaroo to call Team Chelsea, a local group that helps find missing pets.
It was not clear where the kangaroo originated.
A kangaroo was spotted bouncing down a Canadian freeway on Friday. Paul Rellinger via Storyful