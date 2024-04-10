Police release photos of suspect wanted in Southeast DC armed carjacking

D.C. police have released photos of a suspect wanted in a 2023 armed carjacking.

At 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2023, police say a woman was unloading laundry from her car in the 2900 block of Erie Street, Southeast, when a white sedan with tinted windows pulled up next to her.

A suspect got out of the front passenger seat pulled out a gun and began threatening the victim, telling her "give me your keys or I will shoot you."

The victim told police she dropped the keys and ran. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, following the white sedan.

The victim’s car was recovered a short time later at 2923 Knox Pl, Southeast but an an unknown suspect stole the license plate off of the car.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information. Call police with tips at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.