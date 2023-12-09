Police release photos of suspect in Petworth Metro shooting

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police are offering $1,000 for information on a shooting at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro station Friday.

A juvenile victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot inside the Petworth station around 2:45 p.m.

Police say the victim was followed into the station by the suspect, just before the shooting occurred.

Officials released surveillance photos Saturday afternoon, and are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect.