Police: Naked Cowboy arrested in Daytona Beach during Bike Week

The Naked Cowboy, a man known for playing guitar in New York City's Times Square while dressed in just his underwear, was arrested in Daytona Beach this weekend.

Public records from law enforcement show that Robert Burck was arrested for Resisting an Officer without Violence and Aggressive Panhandling.

FOX 35 reporter Matt Trezza attended his court hearing and said that the well-known street singer was in Daytona Beach for Bike Week, an annual gathering of bikers.

