Police nab suspect in murder of Capitol Heights convenience store owner
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Prince George's County police believe they've caught the man who shot and killed a convenience store owner earlier this month.
The police department announced Friday the arrest of 48-year-old Anthony Edward Stevens for the killing of 50-year-old Mohammad Hanif.
Mohammad Hanif, 50, of Annandale, Md.
On March 5, officers found Hanif unresponsive and suffering from head trauma inside the 7-Eleven he owned on Larchmont Avenue in Capitol Heights.
Anthony Edward Stevens, 48
Investigators believe that Stevens attacked Hanif, stole items from the store, and left on a white bicycle.
Hanif died from his injuries three days later.
Stevens is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.