Police nab suspect in murder of Capitol Heights convenience store owner

Prince George's County police believe they've caught the man who shot and killed a convenience store owner earlier this month.

The police department announced Friday the arrest of 48-year-old Anthony Edward Stevens for the killing of 50-year-old Mohammad Hanif.

Mohammad Hanif, 50, of Annandale, Md.

On March 5, officers found Hanif unresponsive and suffering from head trauma inside the 7-Eleven he owned on Larchmont Avenue in Capitol Heights.

Anthony Edward Stevens, 48

Investigators believe that Stevens attacked Hanif, stole items from the store, and left on a white bicycle.

Hanif died from his injuries three days later.

Stevens is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.