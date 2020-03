article

UPDATE: Excequiel Guzman has been located, D.C. police say.

Police in D.C. are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Excequiel Guzman was last seen in the 1400 block of Belmont Street in Northwest on Monday at around 4:40 p.m.

