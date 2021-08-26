Police investigating after 2 bodies found in Baltimore County

Baltimore County Police are conducting an investigation after two bodies were found at a home in Dundalk.

Officers responded to the scene in the 3100 block of Baybriar Road just after 7:00 a.m. on Aug. 26 for a call about a person in cardiac arrest.

Once inside the home, they found the bodies of a 66-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Baltimore County homicide detectives were called in and are continuing their investigation into the incident. At this time, detectives are not seeking any suspects at this time due to the nature of the couple's injuries.

Advertisement

Police are waiting for more information after the Office of the Medical Examiner releases its findings.