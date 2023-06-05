Expand / Collapse search

Man in custody after high-speed police chase across South Bay

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 10:33PM
Gardena PD chase suspected stolen vehicle

The driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle was taken into custody after a chase led police through Gardena and Torrance. The chase came to an end after police used a PIT maneuver on the red pickup truck.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in custody after leading a police chase across Los Angeles County's South Bay.

SkyFOX was first over the scene in San Pedro as the Gardena Police Department chased a suspect believed to have stolen the red pickup truck he was in. The chase eventually ended in Torrance after officers pulled off a PIT maneuver and then cornered the red pickup truck.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.

As of Monday, 7:20 p.m., officials have not released the identity of the suspect.

