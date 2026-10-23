The Brief Gunfire erupted on the same Arlington block two nights in a row. Thursday night gunfire damaged several parked cars and a home. A man was shot Wednesday night and taken to a hospital.



Arlington County police are searching for suspects after gunfire erupted on the same residential block two nights in a row, striking a home, damaging multiple vehicles, and leaving one man injured.

Patrol officers heard about 15 rounds from multiple guns when they responded to the 2400 block of South Lowell Street around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, police found several parked cars and a home riddled with bullet holes. No injuries were reported in Thursday night's incident, and crime scene technicians recovered evidence at the scene. Officers say they canvassed the area and deployed a drone and police K9, but were not able to locate the suspect.

Investigators are working to determine if the gunfire is connected to a shooting on the same block late Wednesday night. In that incident, a man standing outside was struck by gunfire around 11:48 p.m. before running to a nearby home for help. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and several parked vehicles were also damaged by bullets.

Suspects in Wednesday's shooting fled the scene, and police have not released suspect descriptions for either incident. Authorities are asking residents with tips or video footage related to the shootings to contact Arlington County Police at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Police investigate after back-to-back night gunfire in Arlington neighborhood