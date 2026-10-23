Family sues City of Alexandria and police after man dies in custody

The Brief A family is suing the City of Alexandria and two police officers after a man died while in custody. The man's family was among those to call police on him, hoping they would get him medical help. According to the lawsuit, Allan Tucker II, was under the influence of drugs, hallucinating and struggling with stress at the time of the arrest.



A Northern Virginia family filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Alexandria and two of its police officers after their son died while in police custody.

What we know:

The lawsuit was filed by Sandra Jones on what would have been the 34th birthday of her son, Allan Tucker II. The lawsuit comes more than a year after his death.

Tucker was arrested on Aug. 15, 2025, for public intoxication after Alexandria police responded to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of N. Beauregard Street. Callers reported a man running through the hallways, yelling and knocking on doors.

According to the lawsuit, Tucker was under the influence of drugs, hallucinating and struggling with intense stress. His family was among those who called police, believing officers would get medical help for him.

"I thought they were gonna help him. Take him get him some help. Not leave him in the car to die," Jones said.

Body camera footage captured during the arrest shows Tucker in distress, repeatedly screaming "help" and pleading with officers to take him to Alexandria Hospital.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Allan Tucker II Alexandria Police In Custody death

READ MORE | Man dies in Alexandria police custody after being arrested for public intoxication

In the recording, Tucker asks, "please take me to the hospital," to which an officer responds, "we’re going to jail." When Tucker continues to plead that he needs to go to the hospital and asks, "What are y'all trying to do to me?", an officer replies, "You’re okay."

Tucker was left in the back of a police cruiser for nearly 45 minutes before officers discovered he was unresponsive.

Body camera audio captured officers yelling, "Take the handcuffs off Allan, Allan!" as they realized his condition. According to the lawsuit, Tucker's cause of death was ruled as cardiac arrest caused by an overdose.

"It’s heartbreaking… to hear somebody begging for help and you just ignore it," Jones said.

Jones said she believes her son would still be alive if officers had provided him with timely medical attention.

The Commonwealth's Attorney previously deemed Tucker’s death accidental and declined to file criminal charges against the officers involved. However, the federal civil lawsuit alleges that as a result of the officers' failures, Tucker was deprived of timely, necessary medical care, suffered mentally and physically and died.

Jones also said that her grief was compounded when she received a box of Tucker's returned property. Alongside his clothing and fingernail clippings, the Alexandria Police Department mistakenly included the handcuffs and the vehicle seatbelt used on Tucker directly before his death.

"I already knew that he died in a car… then you gonna send me the seatbelts and handcuffs? It was just traumatizing," Jones said. "He’s just another case to them… but he’s a loved one to us, to me."

Earlier this year, the Alexandria City Council voted to continue investigating Tucker's death.

Neither the City of Alexandria nor the Alexandria Police Department has responded to requests for comment regarding the newly filed lawsuit.