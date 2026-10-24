14-year-old riding E-Moto dies after colliding with pickup truck along B&A Trail in Severna Park

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The Brief A 14-year-old Severna Park boy died after his E-Moto collided with a pickup truck at a road crossing Wednesday evening. Investigators found the electric motorbike was traveling along the B&A Trail before entering Robinson Road and hitting the side of the truck. The 49-year-old driver of the pickup truck was not injured, and the police department's Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.



A 14-year-old boy has died after the electric motorbike he was riding collided with a pickup truck at a trail crossing in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

What Happened:

Eastern District officers responded around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, to the intersection of Robinson Road and Robinson Station Road at the Baltimore and Annapolis Trail for a reported collision involving an E-Moto and a pickup truck.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the 14-year-old was riding the electric motorbike southbound along the B&A Trail when he entered Robinson Road. The E-Moto then struck the side of a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck traveling eastbound.

Emergency crews flew the teenager to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the truck, a 49-year-old man from Millersville, was not injured.

Investigation Underway:

Authorities have not released the teenager's identity.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team has taken over the investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading up to the deadly crash.