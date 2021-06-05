Plane slides off runway during landing at Reagan National Airport

It was a scary moment for more than 150 passengers flying in to Reagan National Airport on Friday night.

A Frontier Airlines flight from Denver slid off the runway around 10:30 p.m. before eventually settling on a patch of grass.

No injuries were reported, but all flights were temporarily halted.

Passengers on the plane expressed their shock online:

As of now it's still unclear what led the plane to overshoot the runway.