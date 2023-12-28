'Pizza Oven' closing after decades of slinging pies to Riverdale community

Pizza Oven, a beloved Riverdale pizza shop, is closing its doors next week – the day after owner Brian Boileau turns 90.

He's been serving the iconic Maryland-style pizza since the 1950's, and he has a dedicated following.

Walking in the door of Pizza Oven is like a step back in history, with baseball caps and photos lining the walls.

On Wednesday, the restaurant had lines out the door packed with customers waiting for the last bite of the community favorite, and for the chance to thank the owner for all of the amazing memories.

Boileau says the secret to a long and happy life is "a pizza every day."

He says he has had a long and successful career making people happy, and seeing the smiles was his favorite part of the job.



