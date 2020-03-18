&pizza moving mobile kitchens to feed GW University Hospital workers

Popular chain &pizza is moving its local mobile kitchens to help support hospital workers today.

Hospital workers in the region are bracing for the spread of the COVID-19 - a pandemic that has put a strain on hospitals around the world.

The company says it’s relocating its operations at Tanger Outlers, National Harbor, Tenleytown, and Can Co/Baltimore to help feed workers at George Washington University Hospital.

Free food will be available for anyone with an ID badge, according to &pizza.

They’ll be setting up shop in the courtyard on the I Street mall between the hospital and the school of medicine.

The team will be serving workers from the time they set up until 8 or 9 p.m. - or they run out of pizza.

They will be providing food daily.

