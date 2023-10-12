Pews, lecterns, glasses, and cutlery stolen from Golden Church of God in Virginia

Pews, lecterns, a dining room set, crystal glassware, and silver cutlery were reported missing from a historic Prince William County church.

Investigators with the Prince William County Police Department believe the theft at the Golden Church of God of Prophecy occurred sometime between Monday, Oct. 2, and Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The abandoned place of worship still stands at 15032 Lee Highway in Gainesville.

The police report states that the crooks apparently broke into the vacant building through an unsecured back door.

So far, the department has not released any details regarding who may be responsible for the crime.

